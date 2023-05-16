Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $17.53. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,141,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,388 shares of company stock worth $6,766,532. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

