SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.