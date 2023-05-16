SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 617,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,701. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

