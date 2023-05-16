SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,471. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

