Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spok by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

