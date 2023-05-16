Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

