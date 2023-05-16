Starwood Property Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 4,545 put options.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,037. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust



Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

