State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in State Street were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

