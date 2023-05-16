Status One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $93.10 million and $1.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,024.91 or 1.00020968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

