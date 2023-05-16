Steem Market Capitalization Hits $84.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $84.92 million and $2.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00322717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00562360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00425751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,108,899 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

