Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00330443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00560944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00429157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,142,260 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

