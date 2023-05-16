Steem Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00330443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00560944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00429157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,142,260 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.