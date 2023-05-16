Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Stelco Stock Performance

STLC stock traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.29. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

