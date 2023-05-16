Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Stelco Trading Down 1.8 %

STZHF opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

