STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi Sells 2,069 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. 325,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,755. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $100,756,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

