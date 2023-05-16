Steve Louis Brown Buys 3,700 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -3,133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

