StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.18 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.86.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
