StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.