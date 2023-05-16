StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of KNDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
