StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.