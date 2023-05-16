StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Sohu.com stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 29.4% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,461 shares during the last quarter.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

