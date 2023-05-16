StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Sohu.com stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
