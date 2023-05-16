StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

