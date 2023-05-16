StockNews.com Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.88 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

