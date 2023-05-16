Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.15. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 436,647 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Stories

