Summitry LLC Acquires 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

