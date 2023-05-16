Summitry LLC Buys 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,686.98. 105,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,593.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,322.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

