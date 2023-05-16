Summitry LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summitry LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.12. 461,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,806. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.