Summitry LLC Sells 20,502 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.88. 1,677,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

