Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$76.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.31.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$69.09. The company has a market cap of C$38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.