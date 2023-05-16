Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
SGY stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$758.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$165.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.1091703 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
