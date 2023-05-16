Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

SGY stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$758.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$165.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.1091703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

