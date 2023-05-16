Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,443 shares of company stock worth $2,265,489. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 387,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 458,864 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 791,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $481,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

