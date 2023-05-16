sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,969,594 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

