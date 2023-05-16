Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Synapse has a total market cap of $109.31 million and $5.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

