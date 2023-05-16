Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 185,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,553 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.