Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

