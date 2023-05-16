Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Down 1.8%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 5,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Taiga Building Products Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84. The company has a market cap of C$297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$400.81 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 28.12%.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products, including fencing, landscape timbers, plywoods, preserved wood foundation, and pre-stained products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.