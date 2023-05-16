Taika Capital LP Acquires 91,496 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Taika Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,496 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $13,660,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after buying an additional 1,572,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 2,181,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,572. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

