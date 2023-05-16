Taika Capital LP Acquires Shares of 74,900 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Timken comprises 2.8% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taika Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,940,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 543,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Timken by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Trading Down 1.0 %

TKR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,242. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

