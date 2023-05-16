Taika Capital LP Has $3.62 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

