Taika Capital LP Has $6.23 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Taika Capital LP grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 3.3% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Synopsys stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.32. 246,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

