Taika Capital LP Has $8.43 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 301.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 4.4% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.40. The company had a trading volume of 567,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

