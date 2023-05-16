Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 96,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 61,830 call options.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,431. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $448.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
