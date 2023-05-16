Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 96,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 61,830 call options.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,431. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $448.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

