Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

Target stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.