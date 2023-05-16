TD Securities Lowers Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Price Target to C$3.25

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.