TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $239,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

