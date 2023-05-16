TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 1.3%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

