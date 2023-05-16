Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.18

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $152.81, with a volume of 722076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.20.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 358,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,600,000 after buying an additional 8,721,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,369,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,132,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170,182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,136,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,646,000 after buying an additional 559,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,707,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,311,000 after buying an additional 1,610,029 shares in the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

