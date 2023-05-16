TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.61

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 45643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.08.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Brian Hannon sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$59,092.75. In related news, Director Brian Hannon sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$59,092.75. Also, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. Insiders sold 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $492,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

