TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.61

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 45643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.08.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.72.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
