Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,797,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,397,188 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

