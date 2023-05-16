Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,797,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,397,188 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
