TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $150.85 million and $5.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,639,038 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,129,940 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

