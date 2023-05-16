Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

